Thailand Reports One Local Covid-19 Case Ending 100-Day Streak

Thailand’s record of going more than 100 days without a local covid-19 case ended after a prison inmate tested positive for covid-19. He was found infected with the virus on Wednesday and the announcement was made on Thursday. It ended a 100-day streak without any new local infections.

The health department also announced confirmation of three other new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the four new cases took the overall tally to 3,431. With no new fatalities since June 2, the death toll remained at 58.

The local covid-19 case is being treated in isolation by the Corrections Department in Bangkok. The man was sentenced to prison by the Criminal Court on Aug 26 for a drug offence. He was sent to the Central Special Correction Institution for 14-day quarantine before being transferred to a permanent prison.

Covid-19 Infected Inmate Worked as A DJ

He worked as a DJ at two branches of the 3 Day 2 Night pub in Bangkok, the CCSA said. The man also worked as a DJ at First Cafe on Khao San Road, from 9am-midnight at least on Aug 18. All three places have been closed until Monday for cleaning and staff are in quarantine for 14 days.

Before his incarceration, the man stayed at the Ban Suan Thon condominium complex in Bang Mod area of Thung Kru district. He stayed there with six other people, including his wife and mother. They were being treated as a high risk group and were also in quarantine, the CCSA said.

Tests on four of them came back negative on Thursday. The results of tests on his mother and wife were due later on Friday. The covid-19 centre said on Friday that only one person at the 3 DAY 2 Night pub was considered “at risk”, along with 14 others who accompanied the man to court on Aug 26 .

He had not been out of the country, the CCSA also said

The three other new patients were Thais returning from overseas.

A 31-year-old man arrived in Thailand from the United States on Aug 25 and his test on Tuesday was positive; a 54-year-old man who returned from Singapore on Sunday; and, a 53-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday tested positive on Thursday.